Beware of scammers, we are not recruiting – FedPoly Ede

THE management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, has warned the general public to be wary of fake job advert by unscrupulous individuals that the institution is recruiting part-time lecturers.

A statement signed by the Protocol/Media and Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Sola Lawal, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that the institution was not recruiting and that the fake advert was aimed at defrauding unsuspecting job seekers.

According to the statement, an advert for part-time teaching job in the polytechnic, which recently surfaced on some online platforms, was fallacious with notion to defraud.

It said the polytechnic had a proper channels of communicating such information to the general public, if it wanted to recruit and not on social media platforms.

The statement said the site, “https://mybestportal.blogspot.com/2022/07/federal-polytechnic-ede-recruitment-for.html?m=1”, through which the recruitment exercise was advertised was fake and not authorised by the school management.

“We are urging the general public to disregard any information on any online platforms adverting vacancy for part time teaching job at Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

“We want to place it on record that the polytechnic is not currently recruiting into any office, any information in contrary is not only fallacious, but criminal,” the statement said.(NAN)

