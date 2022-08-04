Biggie surprises Doyin with cake, card￼

BIGGIE has surprised Doyin, who turned a year older on Wednesday with a card and cake.

Unknown to Doyin, Biggie had planned surprise birthday gifts withHead of House, Hermes and other housemates.

To celebrate Doyin’s birthday, Biggie gave Hermes a card and asked that he ensure all the housemates signed the card discreetly.

The card and a well-designed cake from Flutterwave were presented to Doyin while preparing for their Sporting task event.

It is unknown if Cyph signed the card or if he remembered it was Doyin’s birthday.

-The Nation

KN