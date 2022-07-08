Hits: 375

PDP Crisis: Blame Karma, Leave Atiku Out of Wike’s self-inflicted political woes, Eze counsels Ortom, Jonah’s, Fayose, others

THE Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has linked the current political ordeal of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as a recompense and obvious effect of karma – a force considered as affecting one’s life triggered from their previous actions.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze said at some point in one’s life, reaping what you sow becomes inevitable. And the idea is called karma, which in effect, purports that what goes around comes around.

According to a brilliant intellectual from Rivers State, Omenazu Jackson, “Law of retributive justice knows no crown rather all under the sun is under its illuminating light of justice.”

While in Hinduism and Buddhism, karma is the sum of a person’s actions in this and previous states of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences.

While the Holy Bible as captured by the Gospel of St. Mathew Chapter 7 vs 2,

“For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” (New King James Version)

Simply put, according to the cycle of cause and effect, Karma is a word meaning the result of a person’s actions as well as the actions themselves. It is a term about the cycle of cause and effect. According to the theory of Karma, what happens to a person, happens because they caused it with their actions.

According to Grant M. Bright, “You reap what you sow: Life is like a boomerang. Our thoughts, deeds and words return to us sooner or later, with astounding accuracy.”

“Everything you do, everything you say, every choice you make, sooner or later comes back around.”

According to Proverbs 22:8, Sow Injustice…Reap Calamity “Whoever sows injustice reaps calamity, and the rod they wield in fury will be broken”

Nothing we do is hidden from the Lord. When we choose to act in an unjust manner towards others, we will reap calamity or pain from it eventually. Many of us don’t recognize that sometimes we are suffering indirectly for things we’ve done wrong. The Lord is patient and wants each of His children to come to the place of dealing with injustice in our hearts and actions.

Relating Karma to Wike’s ordeal, Eze said in 2013, 35 governors went into an election to elect the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF. Nineteen (19) governors voted for Amaechi, 16 voted for Jang. Jonathan recognized Jang. Wike celebrated this evil act.

The same Governor Wike in the same year inspired 5 pro-Wike legislators in the Rivers State of Assembly to attempt to take a House of 32 Members with a view to impeaching Gov. Amaechi. Five (5) became greater than 27. Wike was happy and celebrated the evil and now Karma is angry and has decided to visit Wike in like manner.

A year after some PDP Governors, including Kwankwaso, Nyako, Saraki, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and others came to Port Harcourt to sympathise with Amaechi over his ordeals in the hands of Jonathan and Wike, Wike influenced his boys to stone hell out of these highly placed governors.

By 2022 in a Church of God in Port Harcourt, while the presiding Bishop eulogized Wike and commended him for being one of the PDP Presidential candidates, Wike thundered and corrected the Bishop, ‘No! No!! My Lord Bishop, you got wrong, I am not one of the PDP Presidential Candidates, but I am the PDP Presidential Candidate even before the PDP Presidential Convention where he was aptly humbled took place. Sadly he used the occasion offered to him in the Church to abuse and curse the whole tribe of Ijaw Nation and he thinks that there will not be consquences for all these actions

Consequences of the Sins of Gov. Nyesom Wike

In 2022, 17 PDP leaders were asked to choose a Vice for Atiku, with the influence of Rivers money, 14 voted for Wike, 3 voted for Okowa yet Atiku picked Okowa and Wike is angry. Wike is not happy and threatened to pull down the PDP.

Karma truly is restless. Karma knows everyone’s address and will locate you, if not now, someday, somewhere and somehow”.

“What is happening to Wike at the moment is just an iceberg of the political woes that awaits him and those who collaborated with him to put Rivers State APC in her present state,” he said.

Reacting to the showy display of the Governor of Benue State on the matter, Eze said Governor Ortom was only trying to pacify Wike over his failure to deliver on his part of the various bargains with the River Governor, particularly as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Zoning Committee which threw the contest open after POS Africa had dispensed billions over this project.

