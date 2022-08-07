Blind date: 6 women lose valuables to suspected serial thief

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ezenagu, on allegation of robbing six women of their belongings.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the suspect, who robbed six women of their valuables, was arrested by the detectives of Surulere Division.

“The suspect robbed the women of their three iPhones 12, two iPhones 11 Pro Max, one iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000.

“He lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect has no fixed address but lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them clean.

“Investigations reveals that he has robbed over 30 women since he ventured into this crime,” Hundeyin stated.

He said that the stolen items have all been recovered before he could dispose of them.

“The stolen items have been recovered, investigation is on to apprehend receivers of stolen items he works with. Suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.”

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, assures all residents that the command will continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality in the Centre of Excellence.

“Alabi enjoins Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies,” he said. (NAN)

A.I