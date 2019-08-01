A former Governor of Osun, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, says many youths in Nigeria have wasted their lives by indulging in self-destruction, instead of pursuing sound education and knowledge.

Aregbesola spoke on Wednesday at a Book Launch entitled: “Eleniyan Perspectives”, written by Mr Segun Olulade.

Olulade was a two-term lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly who represented Epe Constituency II.

Aregbesola said the future belongs to youths, adding that the society must be more concerned about them.

He said the trend in many parts of the world was that youths were increasingly setting the pace.

The former governor said that most Nigerian youths were into self-destructive activities, including ritual killings, kidnappings, armed banditry, alcoholism, drugs and get-rich-quick-syndrome.

Aregbesola, who is a minister designate, described the trend as worrisome, saying, if the trend continues, there would be no future for the country.

He advised Nigerian youths to slseek information and knowledge from the entertainment industry, saying that the world had become increasingly competitive and the future would be knowledge-driven.

“The most critical factor we must address now, with all seriousness, is education. Education is the foundation in which any successful enterprise is built.

“It is only education that can bring liberation and freedom. Education has gone beyond ability to read and write to include knowledge,” he said.

Aregbesola stressed the need to provide physical and mental infrastructure for youths.

“This is in order to develop them intellectually, socially, mentally and spiritually to maximise resources and made the society better for living,” he said.

According to him, youths that must move the world should first take a move to understand themselves, situate themselves in the environment and set goals for themselves.

Aregbesola, while praising the author of the book, said he came to know Olulade in 1998.

According to him, as a young boy, Olulade’s dedication, devotion and patriotism to the cause in pasting posters day and night had given him opportunities to serve the people.

The former governor said that anybody could become whatever he wanted to be with right education, devotion and preparation for opportunities.

Reviewing the book, a renowned journalist, Mr Babajide Kolade -Otitoju, said that Olulade had hit a milestone on national discourse.

“Eleniyan Perspectives is a good book for the modern day, fit for sale in any bookshop all over the world, safe for proof reading and editing in some areas.

“The book is enlightening on critical political issues,” he said.

On his part, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who was represented by Mr Tunde Braimoh (APC-Kosofe II), commended the author for his efforts.

The event featured cultural dance and a drama presentation to reflect the activities and empowerment of Olulade as a politician and lawmaker.

