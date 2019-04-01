THE Economic Commission for Africa, ECA, in collaboration with the government of Morocco, launched this Monday, in Marrakech, Morocco, the book on the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the organisation.

The launch ceremony was co-chaired by Mohamed Benchaaboun, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Morocco, and Vera Songwe, the ECA executive secretary, in the presence of several African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, ECA staff and several other guests.

Entitled: “1958-2018 ECA: 60 YEARS IN STAGE WITH AFRICA’S DEVELOPMENT”, the book, according to Vera Songwe, the executive secretary of ECA, “reveals our privileged history, made possible by the confidence of the leaders on our continent, the hospitality of our host country and the confidence of young men and women who shape our thinking, challenge our views and push us to stay in step with an open, free, integrated and fair Africa.”

Presenting the book, Karima Bounemra Ben Soltane, the director of the African Institute for Economic Development and Planning, IDEP, said that “It is a journey filled with scripts and images, through 60 years of the existence of CEA and the continent’s development impact, the highlights of each decade and the Commission’s flagship programmes.”

According to the director of IDEP, each decade is an important component of the Commission. “The first decade focused on institutional strengthening with the creation of regional offices, access to finance with the creation of AfDB, capacity building with the creation of IDEP. The second decade pinpointed cooperation and economic integration. The third decade centred on the formulation of collective responses to crises. The fourth decade zooms in governance and the human dimension of development. The fifth decade focused on adapting to changing institutional landscape and strengthening partnerships. Finally, the sixth decade has concentrated on integration into the global economy,” Karima Bounemra Ben Soltane said.

The launch of this book on the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of ECA, took place on the side lines of the 52nd session of the organisation.

