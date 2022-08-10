Borno APC confirms suspension of ex-Rep. Kumalia

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno has confirmed the suspension of former House of Representatives member and Minority Leader, Mohammed Kumalia.

Kumalia, who represented Maiduguri Metropolitan Federal Constituency twice was suspended on Monday from his Limanti ward for alleged anti party activities.

A letter addressed to Kumalia from the party signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Makinta Zarami, said the suspension has been endorsed by the State Working Committee of the party.

It said that the claim by Kumalia that he had already sent a letter of resignation before his suspension was an afterthought.

“Your purported letter of resignation dated 21st day of March, 2022 was not received by the party in either the ward, local government or state secretariats of the party.

”It is an afterthought on your part to cover up your deficiencies.

“The party further states that you remained suspended following all the allegations contained in the letter of suspension from Limanti ward,” Zarami said.

Some of the allegations levelled against Kumalia include taking the party to court in violation of article 21 (2)(xi) of the APC constitution 2022 as amended.

Others include consistent engagement in acts that are inimical to the party contrary to article 21(2), and gross indiscipline in contravention of article 21 (2) of the party constitution. (NAN)

