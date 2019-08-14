BARELY two weeks after a Pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, Angwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omolewa, was killed and ransom was paid to free his abducted wife, another Pastor in charge of Nagarta Baptist Church, Angwan Makiri, near Udawa, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State has been kidnapped.

Eyewitness account said, the armed kidnappers, numbering about 20, reportedly stormed the village around 1:30 am Wednesday and forced their way into the Pastor’s house and went away with him and his son.

But, they later released the son, Emmanuel Elisha, who was threatened to go and raise an unspecified amount of money as ransom to secure the release of his father within five days or risk being killed.

Spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, was yet to respond to message sent to him on this development.

Details later

Sunonline

– Aug. 14, 2019 @ 14:50 GMT |

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)