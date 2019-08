SOME gunmen on Sunday morning attacked the Ikirike police station, off Agbani Road in Enugu.

Casualty level could not be ascertained but a senior police officer who confirmed the incident said the command’s Public Relations Officer would issue a statement on it.

Sunonline

– Aug. 25, 2019 @ 17:20 GMT /

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)