The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has ordered the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC),Zamfara State to produce documents requested by the petitioners in the subpoena issued on them.

Tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba issued the order on Wednesday on being told by lawyers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, Chris Uche (SAN) that the INEC officials have not complied with the subpoena, despite being served.

Justice Garba, in a ruling, noted that, since the record of the tribunal revealed that the two INEC officials were served the subpoena on July 12 and 15,this year, thy are under binding legal responsibility to comply with the directive contained in the subpoena.

He ordered the INEC Chairman and the REC, Zamfara to produce the documents requested by the petitioners by 12noonon Thursday. (THE NATION)

