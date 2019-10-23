NIGERIA’S sports minister Sunday Dare on Wednesday approved the refund of monies wrongfully paid into the account of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria by the International Association of Athletics Federations.

“I have approved the release of funds to refund the IAAF overpayment wrongly credited to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria,” Dare said in a tweet.

“In a few days from now the funds should hit the account of the IAAF baring any interbank delays. With this Nigeria’s reputation is regained.”

Details later.

Guardian

– Oct 23, 2019 @ 20:09 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)