Brig. Gen. Usman (Rtd) to speak at Abuja Municipal Rotary Club’s event 

BRIGADIER General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd), Sarkin Yakin Kanwan, Katsina, is to deliver a speech at a Rotary event in Abuja today.

Kukasheka, also a former director of Army Public Relations and consultant director, Corporate Affairs and Information Services at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, will deliver a speech on “Diversity, Inclusion and Equity: Critical Factors for Building an Egalitarian Society.”

He will be delivering the address at Rotary Club International, Abuja Municipal’s investiture of its 5th President and Award ceremony and N13million fundraising for the club’s proposed humanitarian service projects for the Rotary year 2022-2023 at Emerald Hall of A-Class Restaurant, Maitama District, Abuja.

The Guest Speaker will also be conferred with an honorary membership of the club which is of the highest distinction and meritorious award in recognition of his service to humanity and the Nigerian nation.

KN