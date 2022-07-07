British PM Boris Johnson resigns amid crisis

Hits: 18

BRITISH Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has resigned as Conservative leader, amid UK government crisis.

The government woke up to more ministerial resignations on Thursday, the BBC reports.

Pressure piled on Johnson as New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, resigned.

Ministers Helen Whately, Damian Hinds, George Freeman, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp, and James Cartlidge have also stepped down.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps were among those who asked Johnson to step down.

Johnson will continue to serve as prime minister until the autumn to allow a new leadership contest to take place.

-Daily Trust

KN