Buddhist order picks new chief in uncontested election

A new chief of the Jogye Order, South Korea’s biggest Buddhist sect, was elected in an uncontested election Thursday, sources said.

Ven. Jinwoo was the only candidate for the 37th president of the Jogye Order and was elected unopposed, according to sources from the religious community.

As a result, the scheduled election at the Order’s Central Council on Sept. 1 will not be held.

His election would be finalised after the Order’s qualification review, slated for next Thursday.

If he passed the screening, Ven. Jinwoo would start his four-year term on Sept. 28, succeeding the current Executive Chief Ven. Wonhaeng.

It is the first time the Jogye Order had elected its chief through a single-winner uncontested election.

The Buddhist sect adopted the system in 2019. (Yonhap/NAN)

