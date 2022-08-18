Buhari congratulates new Methodist Prelate, Oliver Aba

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Most Rev. Oliver Ali Aba, the Archbishop of Benue and Prelate-elect of Methodist Church Nigeria.

The president, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, lauded the premier church in the country for the peaceful and transparent 48th/13th Biennial Conference in Abuja which had led to the emergence of the new leader.

Buhari also saluted the outgoing prelate, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, for his achievements in the spiritual and physical growth of the church during his nine-year tenure.

The president wished him successful stewardship while urging him to build on the laudable legacies of the outgoing prelate.

Aba would assume office on December 1.

-Daily Trust

KN