PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the General Elections on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, the president also commended the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections.

He said this had again demonstrated that the democratic process, values and principles remain the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.

According to him, Nigeria values Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism.

He believed that the partnership was buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties.

Buhari also said that effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth was responsible for the mutual ties.

While wishing Deputy President, Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, the president said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries.

He observed that the two countries shared priorities such as enhancing peace and security on the continent, democracy, and greater economic prosperity and social development.

The Nigerian leader saluted President Kenyatta for his statesmanship and exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya in the past nine years.

He also lauded him for the profound legacies of his administration on infrastructure, education, healthcare reforms and tourism as well as strong influence and support on regional security. (NAN)

