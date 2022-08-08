Menu

Buhari hails Oyedele for bagging Voice Achievers African Man of the Year

President Muhammadu Buhari
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Executive Director (Networks) of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Eng. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, for getting award of  “Voice Achievers African Man of the Year”.

Buhari in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Monday in Abuja,  commended Oyedele’s dedication to development of the country through his profession, electrical engineering, and participation in democratic processes.

He also lauded Oyedele, who is also a chieftain of the  All Progressives Congress (APC), for playing an active role in the merger of the APC, and  achievements of the party.

The President appreciated The Voice Africa Magazine in Netherlands for the 12th edition of recognising Africans who had distinguished themselves in service to their country and  continent,

He also saluted the Magazine for choosing Oyedele to present the keynote address at the ceremony that would  be held in The Gambia, with focus on “Reinventing Africa’s Future through Participation’’.

Buhari congratulated  other nominees for the prestigious awards, which included President Adama Barrow of The Gambia. (NAN)

