PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Muhammad Sabo Lamido to the Senate as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The president’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari, in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said Lamido was being nominated due to the death of Hassan Gambo, who occupied the position until his demise.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to confirm the nominee “in the usual expeditious manner”. (NAN)

