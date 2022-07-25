PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the outgoing President of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, for the role he played in ensuring that the sub-regional body remained united.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement said the president gave the commendation at a farewell audience with Brou in the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Buhari said: “You showed great commitment to the unity of ECOWAS, and of the sub-region.

”Your tenure has been very successful, and I wish you and the family more successes ahead.”

He noted that in spite of challenges including COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and political tension in some countries, Kassi Brou and his team at the ECOWAS Commission “showed capacity and patience, and dealt with all the issues.”

The Nigerian leader expressed the hope that Brou’s successor would study what made him succeed, for the good of the sub-regional body.

The exiting ECOWAS Commission President thanked the Nigeria leader for the support given in the past four years, “particularly at the time of great challenges like COVID-19, and political instability in some West African countries.”

He also lauded all ECOWAS leaders, as well as Ministers in Nigeria who made his tour of duty a successful one. (NAN)

A.I