Buhari receives update on Kuje Prison Attack, departs for Daura

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has received briefing from security chiefs on latest development on Tuesday’s terrorist attack on Kuje Custodial Centre.

Confirming this to State House correspondents after the meeting of the National Security Council, presided over by the president on Friday in the State House, Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said heads of security agencies briefed the president on what actually happened in Kuje and the way forward.

The minister quoted the president as directing the Armed Forces and other security agencies to take the necessary action towards ensuring that such incidents do not happen again.

He said: “The President was deeply concerned about these developments and he initiated today’s meeting, to enable security agencies, service chiefs, the Inspector General police, to brief the Council on what actually happened and the way forward.

“The Service Chiefs have been given very clear directives to ensure that adequate measures are taken not only to investigate what happened, but also to take steps to forestall the occurrence of such incidents.

“We had a very successful meeting and the meeting has agreed to take proactive measures that will ensure that a repeat of what happened these few days will not be witnessed anymore.”

Dingyadi assured Nigerians of a full scale investigation into the attack, as he solicited for their support in fighting all forms of criminality.

“The President is surprised that what happened in Kuje actually took place in spite of all the security arrangements that have been made to ensure that such an incident does not happen.

“We are assuring the nation and Nigerians in general, that arrangements have been made to ensure that full investigations are carried out and to ensure that a repeat of the incidents will not occur.

“We call on Nigerians to continue to support the federal government in the effort to ensure that we fight criminalities to finish and to ensure that this country is brought back to normalcy in a more secure and a more peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

According to him, the government and its security agencies are committed to ensuring that there is peace and tranquility as Nigeria moves towards the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has since departed Abuja for Daura, his home town, Katsina State, to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier on Friday the president joined hundreds of Muslim faithful in performing the two-raka’at Friday prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque before embarking on the trip to Daura.

The president is expected back in Abuja after the Sallah holiday, next week. (NAN)

KN