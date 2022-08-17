Buhari swears in new RMAFC Chairman, Muhammed Bello

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in new Chairman for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in of the Chairman was held shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that Bello’s appointment followed the resignation of the immediate past Chairman, Elias Mbam, who contested for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Abia.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the exercise, Bello pledged to work hard to assist the country gain more revenues within the confines of extant laws.

He said: “I can assure the president that the commission as one of the 14 constitutionally recognised ones will do what it takes to assist him get more revenues before he leaves office next year.

“We will also ensure that we maintain our independence as enshrined in the constitution.’’

According to him, the commission will collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria strengthens its monetary mechanisms.

Bello said: “The task is challenging. So, our task as a revenue mobilization agency is how we can assist Mr President to get more revenues for the federation and block leakages.

“And also looking at the constitutional responsibility of the commission, which of course are, monitoring of accruals to the Federation Account, disbursement and also mobilsation.

“Also taking care of the salaries of political office holders and judicial officers, as enshrined in the constitution that had not been reviewed since 2008. And I think there is agitation for that.

“And also, from time to time, come up with a new revenue allocation formula, which the commission successfully did, sometimes I think, in February this year, and we have submitted our report to Mr President.

“What he stated at that time was that he was waiting to see what the National Assembly will do in terms of looking at concurrent list and exclusive list as well as constitutional amendment.”

Bello said if the president was satisfied with what the National Assembly does, he will forward a recommendation and make it an Act so that it becomes a law. (NAN)

C.E