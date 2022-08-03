Buhari swears in three new Permanent Secretaries￼

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office on three new Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The President performed the ceremony in the Executive Council Chambers, Presidential Villa just before the commencement of the weekly hybrid Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Lydia Shehu Jafiya from Adamawa State; Udom Okokon Ekenam from Akwa Ibom State; and Farouk Yusuf Yabo from Sokoto state.

The President afterward presided over the weekly FEC meeting, at the same venue.

The meeting, which is still in progress, as of the time of filing this report, has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Federal Civil Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Council (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), in attendance.

Ministers at the meeting are those of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Musa Bello.

Others are Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Communication and Digital Economy Professor Ali Pantami; Power Abubakar Aliyu; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

All other members of the Council not physically present joined the meeting virtually.

-The Nation

