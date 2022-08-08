Buhari urges Ministry, stakeholders to build on successes of Commonwealth Games

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Sports Federations and Associations on the performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Team Nigeria posted an impressive outing at the competition, finishing seventh on the medals table with 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, the president expressed delight at several reports of peaceful atmosphere, unity and camaraderie in the camp throughout the Games.

He said that this reflected positively in the psyche of the athletes, contributing to the harvest of medals for Team Nigeria.

Buhari urged the officials to work with all the relevant stakeholders to build on the success of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He urged them to begin early and earnest preparations to surpass the spectacular achievements in future competitions.

According to him, he looks forward to a rousing reception from Nigerians for members of Team Nigeria in Birmingham 2022.

Buhari assured all stakeholders that youth and sports development will remain a priority for this administration. (NAN)

