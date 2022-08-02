Bulgarian Transitional Government inaugurated

A transitional government was on Tuesday inaugurated in Bulgaria to lead the country until the next elections.

The development followed the collapse of the pro-western coalition government in late June.

Installed by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, the cabinet of experts around Prime Minister Galab Donev will govern until October 2, when new elections are due to take place.

The previous liberal-socialist coalition, led by Kiril Petkov, had received a vote of no confidence after over half a year in power.

Radev called on the transitional government to focus on the priorities of securing the country’s supply of energy and food, dealing with “skyrocketing inflation,” and rooting out corruption.

With regard to the war in Ukraine, Radev, who is regarded as Russia-friendly, told the new cabinet: “Your first priority should be to avoid the country getting caught up in the conflict.”

Bulgaria is heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, but Russia halted direct gas exports to the country after former Prime Minister Petkov refused to pay in Russian roubles.

Relations between the two countries were

further strained when Bulgaria expelled 70 diplomats and staff of the Russian embassy on suspicion of espionage in late June.

Radev also disbanded the Bulgarian Parliament on Tuesday.

The elections on October 2 will be the fourth parliamentary elections in the country since April 2021.

Analysts expect nationalist and pro-Russian parties to gain ground in the coming elections. (dpa/NAN)

