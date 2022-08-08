Burkina Faso seeks Nigeria’s advice on anti-terror war

THE government of Burkina Faso has sought Nigeria’s advice how to fight terrorism.

Burkinabe Chief of Defence Staff, Senior Col. David Kadre, sought the advice in Abuja weekend when he visited his Nigerian counterpart, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

He noted that he was also in Nigeria to attend the just concluded graduation ceremony of the Course 30 participants of the National Defence College as well as presenting the security situation in the West African sub-region.

“I came also regarding terrorism and insurgency in our countries so as to seek your advice and experience since Nigeria is engaged in fighting this scourge,” he said.

Kadre reiterated the need for deeper collaboration between Nigerian and Burkinabe armed forces to address the challenges of terrorism and insurgency.

Irabor called for stronger collaboration among West African armed forces to deal with insecurity in the sub-region.

He congratulated Kadre, an alumnus of the National Defence College (NDC), Nigeria, for his appointment.

Irabor said Nigeria was proud to have an alumnus of NDC becoming the defence chief of Burkina Faso, reiterating his commitment to sharing ideas with the visitor.

“No doubt, the West African sub-region is experiencing the menace of terrorism and insurgency and we understand that to address this scourge, there has to be collaboration of all countries within the sub-region.

“That’s why I’m delighted to receive you and to also let you know that we shall share our experiences.

“We’ll indeed take action that’ll ensure that we redress all issues together and ensure that we stamp out every form of terrorism within our sub-region,’’ he said.

-Daily Trust

KN