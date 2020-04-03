THE Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, has said it will be difficult to offer free data and voice call services to telecoms subscribers during the period of sit-at-home order. It said such free services will cause network congestion that could lead to national catastrophe.

The operators were reacting to calls from some subscribers who were of the view that telecoms operators should provide free and unlimited data and voice call services throughout the period the COVID-19. Gbenga Adebayo, chairman, ALTON, in an interview with THISDAY said the call for free data and voice calls could lead to network congestion and result in a national catastrophe when there is a total collapse of the network.

“If we attempt to offer free data and voice calls or even slash tariff at this period, more people will tend to make more calls than usual, which will result in network congestion. We must therefore balance the call for free service with that of network congestion. What the nation needs most at this point in time is availability of quality service at every location that will enable telecoms subscribers get connected easily during this period of sit-at-home order by the government,” he said.

Adebayo said telecoms operators were already providing some forms of palliative for telecoms subscribers as well as support for government agencies. He said MTN was already giving out free 30 SMS in 30 days, with each subscriber not exceeding 10 SMS per day.

He also said the communication equipment currently used by the various health centres across the country, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, was provided free of charge by telecoms operators, including toll free lines to some designated numbers that subscribers could use free of charge throughout the period of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Adebayo also commended the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and the presidential task force for granting telecoms operators the approval for Right of Passage, RoP, that would enable telecoms staff on essential duty to freely move around, while ensuring that the networks operate at optimal capacities throughout the period of the sit-at-home order.

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)