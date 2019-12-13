THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has reiterated the significance of the telecommunication museum at its head office. The commission said the museum is a historical narrative of telecommunications evolution in the country.

Abigail Solanke, director, corporate planning, strategy and risk management, NCC, museum was designed by the commission to enhance learning by providing pupils and students at all levels opportunities to participate in non-curriculum activities about telecommunications outside normal school routine. Solanke stated this when she received pupils and teachers of Kese Academy, Keffi, Nasarawa State, who came on an educational visit to the commission.

Solanke, who was represented by Isa Abdullahi, principal manager, corporate planning, strategy and risk management, NCC, informed the visitors that the commission’s responsibilities include creating an enabling environment for competition among telecom operators in Nigeria as well as to ensure the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.

Celestina Etu, manager in the consumer affairs bureau of the NCC and Abdulmuminu Yusuf, deputy manager, corporate planning, strategy and risk management, NCC, also made presentations to the pupils about telecom consumer expectations and the role of the commission as the regulatory authority for telecommunications in Nigeria.

At the telecom museum, the pupils and their teachers were pleased and excited to behold old scientific, artistic and cultural objects that captured the history of the Nigerian postal services like stamps, mail bags and a model of 1895 telephone equipment. The pupils and their teachers were particularly gratified by the arrangement of the telecommunication artifacts at museum in the order of their historical evolution and use in Nigeria, from postal to telegraphy, to analog and then the modern digital telephony.

– Dec. 13, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

