THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said that subscriptions across all the telecommunications networks in the country have maintained a steady growth pattern in the last year. The NCC said as at April this year, the subscribers had reached 190,806,067.

This figure represented a marginal increase of 0.80 percent or 1,523,271 as against the 189,282,796 recorded the previous year. The latest data published on the NCC website showed that in the past one year, there had been a proportionate increase in the number of teledensity, which is measured by the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area and is expressed as a percentage figure.

However, the data revealed a sharp drop in the number inward porting from 16,046 in March 2020, to 7,148 in April. According to the statistics, in June 2019, the number of telecoms subscriptions was 174,024,116 with a teledensity of 91.17 percent, but the figure rose in July to 174,950,011 subscriptions with a teledensity of 91.65 percent.

Last August, the figure rose again to 176,897,879 subscriptions with a teledensity of 92.67 percent and jumped in September to 179,176,930 subscriptions with a teledensity of 93.87 percent. The figure continued to rise in October 2019 to 180,386,316 with a teledensity of 94.50 percent and in November 2019, telecoms subscriptions rose again to 182.7 million with a teledensity of 95.7 percent.

In December 2019, it reached 184,699,409 with a teledensity of 96.76 percent, before rising to 186,023,609 in January, with a teledensity of 97.45 percent; 187,435,841 in February, with a teledensity of 98.19 percent.

According to the NCC statistics, the total number of subscribers that ported from one network to another, in search of better service quality, decreased. Airtel had only 2,246 incoming porting in April this year, as against 5,594 incoming porting it had in March. 9Mobile, which recorded the highest number of incoming porting, had a total of 3,829 porting subscribers in April as against 8,225 incoming porting it had in March.

MTN had only 985 incoming porting in April as against 1,965 in March, while Globacom, which recorded the least number of ports, had only 88 incoming porting in April as against 262 the previous month.

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

