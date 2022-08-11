Business mogul, Tony Elumelu, shares pictures of traditional wedding

NIGERIAN business mogul and Chairman of United bank for Africa Group, Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu fondly called Tony Elumelu has shared several throwback pictures of his traditional wedding.

The business guru had shared moments of his wedding on his verified Instagram account, describing the old union with his wife as an unmovingly new marriage.

He wrote; ” Throwback to our trad.💞feels like just yesterday.”

Tony Elumelu and his wife, Awele Vivien Elumelu, a medical doctor, got married in 1993 and their union has produced seven kids.

In 2020, Tony Elumelu was named on the Times list as the best most influential person in the world. He is best known for founding the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), a nonprofit organisation in Africa with the primary aim to champion entrepreneurship in Africa.

-Daily Trust

KN