AFRICAN BRANDS DROP TO ALL TIME LOW 13%

NON-AFRICAN BRANDS ACCOUNT FOR 87% OF THE TOP 100 BRANDS IN AFRICA

NIKE RETAINS #1 IN AFRICA FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

AFRICAN BRANDS DROP BY OVER 60% IN 10 YEARS

OUT OF THE TOP 100 BRANDS IN THE 2010/11 RANKINGS, ONLY HALF REMAIN IN THE TABLES DUE TO MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS AND OBSOLECENSE

EUROPE RETAINS CONTINENTAL LEAD WITH 42/100 (+5%), NORTH AMERICA WITH ALL-USA BRANDS 29/100 (+3,5%) AND ASIA WITH 16/100 (-6%)

DANGOTE AND MTN RETAIN RANKINGS AS AFRICA’S MOST ADMIRED AFRICAN BRANDS.

MTN IS #1 BRAND RECALLED AFRICAN BRAND SPONTANEOUSLY RECALLED AMONG THE TOP 100.

DANGOTE IS #1 AFRICAN BRAND WHEN CONSUMERS ARE PROMPTED TO RECALL AN AFRICAN BRANDS.

CHINA’S ALIBABA (92) AND USA’S AMAZON (#56) ARE THE MOST HIGH PROFILE TECHNOLOGY/E-COMMERCE NEW ENTRIES.

MTN (SOUTH AFRICA), DANGOTE (NIGERIA) AND SAFARICOM (KENYA) ARE THE HIGHEST BRANDS LISTED ON THE LEADING SUB-SAHARAN BOURSES, THE JSE, NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE AND NAIROBI SECURITIES EXCHANGE.

SOUTH AFRICAN (5), NIGERIAN (6), KENYAN (1) AND ETHIOPIAN (1) ARE LEADING COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN FOR AFRICAN BRANDS.

TODAY Brand Africa announced the 10th-anniversary rankings of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, the pre-eminent survey and ranking of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa. The rankings were announced in a novel global virtual event that incorporated the market openings of Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria. The rankings will be published in the June issue of African Business magazine.

American sports and fitness giant, Nike takes the top spot for the third year in a row. MTN and Dangote are the most admired African brands recalled spontaneously and when prompted, respectively. Nigeria’s GT Bank returns to the top spot in financial services and the United Kingdom’s BBC retains its media category ranking as the most admired media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most admired financial services and media brands in Africa. African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, 7 less from last year.

Established 10 years ago to coincide with the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the world’s biggest single sporting event, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey and rankings have established themselves as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.

It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa. The survey is conducted among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa. The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.

Out of the top 100 brands in 2010/11, only half still appear in this year’s list due to mergers, acquisitions and the obsolescence of many brands. The most prominent changes are in the technology category with the demise Blackberry (#32 in 2010/11), the consolidation of Vodafone (#54 in 2010/11 and now #13 in 2020) which acquired Vodacom in 2008 and rebranded in 2011, Etisalat (#40 in 2010/11) rebranding to 9 Mobile in 2017 and Motorola (#39) being acquired by Lenovo in 2014. Chinese brand, Tecno, has raced up the ranking from #33 to #5 in the rankings – a dominant performance for one of China’s premier global brands that’s not even sold in China.

Computer/electronics (15%), consumer (non-cyclical) (14%), luxury (10%), auto manufacturers (10%), and apparel (8%) make up the top 5 categories.

In the sub-survey focused on financial services, GTBank re-claimed the #1 spot after falling out of the top 5 in 2019. This year’s rankings included a strong presence of payment service brands PayPal, Western Union and Visa, as digitisation and digital-led economies are expected to accelerate more acutely because of the pandemic.

“It’s concerning that in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup in South Africa which globally highlighted the promise and capability of Africa, and despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating more competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership. “African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent’s promise into a real change.”

“The reach and accessibility of mobile across the continent enabled us to survey respondents across a representative sample of countries quickly and effectively, giving us vital and timeous results at a critical time,” said Caitlin van Niekerk, Global Client Development Manager, GeoPoll.

Kantar has been the insight lead for Brand Africa since its inception in 2010. Karin Du Chenne, Chief Growth Officer Africa Middle East says, “The complex task of analyzing a vast amount of diverse data, countries and trends over 10 years has given us a deep insight into how brands have changed, adapted and kept in step with the changing African environment and consumer who demands more from their brands.”

The Brand Africa 100 results will be published in the June issue African Business magazine which on sale globally from 2nd May 2020 and is available online to subscribers on www.africanbusinessmagazine.com.

