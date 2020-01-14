THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods had arrived and discharging their contents at the Lagos Port Complex.

The NPA made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position” a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to it, the ships are discharging petrol, general cargo, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk salt, base oil and gypsum.

The NPA reports said that 22 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat and fuel.

Also, the organisation said that 17 other ships were being expected at the port from Jan. 14 to Jan. 26.

“The ships are carrying general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, and frozen fish and steel products,” it said. (NAN)

