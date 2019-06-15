THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 24 ships laden with petroleum products, food and other goods will berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports between June 15 and June 29.

The NPA made this known in its daily publications, ‘Shipping Position’.

It said that one of the ship would sail in with petrol, the other 23 ships would bring in bulk salt, bulk gypsum, buckwheat, steel products, bulk sugar, semi-trailer and general cargo.

NPA stated that 11 ships had earlier arrived the ports, waiting to berth with frozen fish, container and petrol.

It stated that a total of seven ships are presently discharging bulk gypsum bulk salt and different containers. (NAN)

