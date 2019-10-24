THE Management of Abubakar Rimi Market, Sabon Gari Kano, has called on traders in the market to embrace the Federal Government’s gesture of providing solar power to the entire market.

The Managing Director of the market, Alhaji Uba Yakasai, made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

He said the call was necessary so as to prevent the incidence of fire outbreak in the market.

“The Federal Government wants to assist traders to prevent fire outbreak which was experienced in the recent past.

“Similar project is being executed at Port-Harcourt and Lagos markets, so I see no reason why our traders are rejecting it in Abubakar Rimi market, Sabon Gari Kano,’’he said.

Yakasai, who expressed concern over the attitude of some of the traders, urged them to consider the importance of the project before rejecting it.

“We have been facing a lot of challenges since I became the Managing Director of the market three months ago,” the Managing Director said.

Yakasai said the management of the market had to collaborate with the state Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) to evacuate the refuse being dumped in the market.

He said the market management had put in place measures to check indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the market and urged the traders to ensure total compliance.

According to him, the management of the market had acquired a piece of land at the Sheik Abubakar Jidda, to construct a clinic that would serve as traders’ clinic.

He warned traders who were in the habit of allocating their premises to traders to desist from the illegal act or face the wrath of the law.

“Shop owners are in the habit of collecting N25, 000 from other traders to display their wares in front of their shops this must stop,’’ he said.

NAN

Oct 24, 2019

