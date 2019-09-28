EXHIBITORS at the ongoing Abuja International Trade Fair on Friday commended the organisers for a hitch-free event.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the 2019 edition of the fair recorded improvements in security arrangements and presentations by various government agencies.

NAN reports that the event which began Sept. 21, is featuring trade and investment profile presentations, exhibitions, business matchmaking sessions and products/services presentations.

The event organised by Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry has the theme “Remodelling SMEs Financing: Options and Solutions’’.

Mrs Vanessa Idiaghe, the Regional Manager (North), Asteven Solar, commended the organisers, adding that the process of payment for shops was less difficult.

“This is quite commendable because in previous editions we passed through rigorous process to pay for shops.

She, however, urged the organisers to ensure reduction in cost of shops.

“The amount for the shops are quite exorbitant, for 36 square meter shop we paid N210,000.

“So, we appeal to the organisers to reduce the cost of shops in order for the exhibitors to gain from their investments,’’ Idiaghe said.

Similarly, Mr Olu Ibadin, a fabrics seller, said there were adequate infrastructure and facilities including an ultra-modern convention centre with 7,000 capacity and conducive business atmosphere to host the event.

Ibadin, however, decried low patronage.

He said that customers price below cost price due to the notion that cost of items in trade fair ought to be low.

“All the same sales, are picking up because more people are getting better information about activities going on at the trade fair.

“I sell a pair of shirt N3,000 but people price it N2,000, so how am I going to meet the cost price.

“I paid N100,000 for sublet and I am also running electricity,’’ Ibadin said.

Mr Umezi Celestine, an exhibitor urged the organisers to move the trade fair from the rainy season to dry season.

“A major challenge has been the weather, activities have been affected due to rainfalls almost on daily basis.

“This is not the best time to fix the event and Abuja being a city of civil servants, the fair should be shifted to the end of the month instead of the middle,” Celestine said.

He further canvassed for increased awareness programmes to make the trade fair a success.

Mr Emeka Idoko, dealer in house hold electronics said that sales were not encouraging in spite of the two per cent discount he placed on all his items.

“Sales are not encouraging, but I hope that as the event goes on it would change eventually.

Mr Segun Olagunju said that activities were orderly as security operatives demonstrated professionalism.

NAN

Sep 28, 2019

