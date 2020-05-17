ONE of the frontline banks in the country has teamed up with Anambra State in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Access Bank Plc, has bankrolled the refurbishment of a Protective Isolation Centre, located in Umueri General Hospital, Anambra East Local Government Area, LGA.

The bank also re-equipped the facility to meet COVID-19 standards.

Inaugurating the 100-bed capacity project, Gov. Willie Obiano commended the bank and its management for their kind gesture.

While noting that his administration had done so much in providing COVID-19 palliatives to the citizens, the governor acknowledged the support from social organisations that provided relief materials to the state.

Gov. Obiano prayed against having more Coronavirus cases in the state and pledged the state’s readiness to combat the disease as concerted efforts were being made to stop its spread.

He also urged Ndi Anambra to continue to follow state government directives in stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by regularly washing their hands with soap under running water.

“We must use face masks outside our homes and also avoid crowded places, while observing physical distancing,’’ he said.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Nkem Okeke at the event, called on other organisations to emulate the efforts of Access Bank, stressing that the virus was something nobody expected. “We must do our best to protect ourselves,’’ he said.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Vincent Okpala, who was present during the facility tour of the centre, thanked the company for their `spirit of giving’.

The equipment provided by the bank included beds, lockers, ventilator accessories, oxygen cylinders and thermometers.

“These are thoughtful, as they will help to address the conditions that the virus possesses on human beings,’’ he said.

The Anambra State Regional Manager of the bank, Uchenna Idoko, said the gesture toward the state was in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility in their states of operation.

“Anambra State has always been welcoming to the private sectors. Private sector coalition against COVID-19 is an initiative aimed at assisting the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic,’’ he said.

