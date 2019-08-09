THE world’s largest business coaching firm, today announced its roster of winners from the recent 2019 ActionCOACH® Global Conference which took place in Edinburgh, Scotland. The list of distinguished winners included coaches and master licensees from around the world including:

Karie Kaufmann-Global MasterCOACH of the Year Award

Monte Wyatt-Global Executive Coach Award

Ashley Thomson, Arjen van den Broek, Mace Rushgrove, Martin Coyle, Tony Trent-Global Coach and Senior Firm Partner of the Year Award

Stuart Wright-Global ProfitCLUB Award

Kathi Clarke-Global ActionCLUB Award

Alan Brighton-Global GrowthCLUB Award

Suzzanne Laidlaw-Global PlanningCLUB Award

Marvin Suwarso-Global Engage and Grow Best Coach of the Year Award

Alejandro DeGyves and Maria Ines Moran-Global Engage and Grow Master Licensee of the Year Award

Doug Winnie-Global Best Client Results Award

Pete McDowell-Global Highest Client Retention Award

Leo Vo- Global Biggest Community Impact Award by an Individual

Peg Buehrle-Global Biggest Community Impact Award by a Firm

Dr. Michael Hartley-Global Breakout Coach of the Year Award

Linda Krei-Global Rookie of the Year Award

Ian Christelow and Julie Wagstaff-Global Master Licensee of the Year Award

Bruce Campbell-Global Partner of the Year

Craig & Annette Hohnberger, Kurt Vervloet, Andrew Kureishy, Phil Badura-ActionMAN

Andy Goldberg-ActionMAN

2019 ActionCOACH® Global Conference is an annual event honoring the best-of-the-best in the company. The event celebrates the company’s on-going commitment to innovation, business excellence and business re-education for owners and teams who operate and work in small-and-medium-sized businesses.

“We are thrilled to be able to spotlight these incredible coaches and master licensees,”ActionCOACH® founder Brad Sugars said. “At ActionCOACH®, we believe in making a difference and changing the world through our work. Our company culture is also a paramount component of who we are. What happens internally translates into our work. I’m honored that every one of these people, from a variety of backgrounds and locations around the world, have chosen to be a part of the ActionCOACH® family.”

