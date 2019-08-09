THE world’s largest business coaching firm, today announced its roster of winners from the recent 2019 ActionCOACH® Global Conference which took place in Edinburgh, Scotland. The list of distinguished winners included coaches and master licensees from around the world including:
- Karie Kaufmann-Global MasterCOACH of the Year Award
- Monte Wyatt-Global Executive Coach Award
- Ashley Thomson, Arjen van den Broek, Mace Rushgrove, Martin Coyle, Tony Trent-Global Coach and Senior Firm Partner of the Year Award
- Stuart Wright-Global ProfitCLUB Award
- Kathi Clarke-Global ActionCLUB Award
- Alan Brighton-Global GrowthCLUB Award
- Suzzanne Laidlaw-Global PlanningCLUB Award
- Marvin Suwarso-Global Engage and Grow Best Coach of the Year Award
- Alejandro DeGyves and Maria Ines Moran-Global Engage and Grow Master Licensee of the Year Award
- Doug Winnie-Global Best Client Results Award
- Pete McDowell-Global Highest Client Retention Award
- Leo Vo- Global Biggest Community Impact Award by an Individual
- Peg Buehrle-Global Biggest Community Impact Award by a Firm
- Dr. Michael Hartley-Global Breakout Coach of the Year Award
- Linda Krei-Global Rookie of the Year Award
- Ian Christelow and Julie Wagstaff-Global Master Licensee of the Year Award
- Bruce Campbell-Global Partner of the Year
- Craig & Annette Hohnberger, Kurt Vervloet, Andrew Kureishy, Phil Badura-ActionMAN
- Andy Goldberg-ActionMAN
2019 ActionCOACH® Global Conference is an annual event honoring the best-of-the-best in the company. The event celebrates the company’s on-going commitment to innovation, business excellence and business re-education for owners and teams who operate and work in small-and-medium-sized businesses.
“We are thrilled to be able to spotlight these incredible coaches and master licensees,”ActionCOACH® founder Brad Sugars said. “At ActionCOACH®, we believe in making a difference and changing the world through our work. Our company culture is also a paramount component of who we are. What happens internally translates into our work. I’m honored that every one of these people, from a variety of backgrounds and locations around the world, have chosen to be a part of the ActionCOACH® family.”
