THE African Development Bank, AfDB, is on a five-day consultative mission to the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, in preparation for the West Africa Regional Integration Strategy Paper, RISP, 2020 – 2025.

During the course of their mission, which started on the 23rd of September 2019, the AfDB Delegation will meet with different Commissioners of the ECOWAS Commission for discussions and consultations on the AfDB Strategy for the region.

While receiving the AfDB delegation led by the Vice President, Khaled Sherif, Madam Finda E.M. Koroma, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission underscored the importance of rewriting the narrative on the regional integration process in West Africa positively.

“As you are all aware regional integration is of utmost importance to both our institutions and lies at the heart of the work of ECOWAS Community Institutions and Specialised Agencies,” she said.

Vice President Koroma made a presentation on the ECOWAS Vision 2020 and Roadmap for the Preparation of the ECOWAS Post-2020 Vision Blueprint to the AfDB Delegation.

She invited the AfDB to collaborate with ECOWAS in the preparation of the Post-2020 Strategy for the region.

Highlighting the importance of ECOWAS to regional integration in Africa, Khaled Sherif, Vice President of the AfDB commended ECOWAS for the vital role it plays in the regional economic community.

He added that regional integration is a vehicle through which we can generate wealth across West Africa and reduce poverty by enhancing trade links.

The AfDB West Africa Regional Integration Strategy Paper (RISP) 2020 – 2025, which is anchored on two pillars, will support regional infrastructure connectivity and build capacity for effective implementation of the regional integration agenda.

While the ECOWAS Vision 2020 is based on three pillars: Social and Economic Integration, Political Integration and Institutional and Infrastructure Support.

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 15:30 GMT |

