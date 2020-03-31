AFRICA’S No1 Guitarist Ifiok Effanga Aka Fiokee has for 20 years proven to be one of Nigeria’s finest Guitarists, who has endeared into the hearts of music lovers all over the world.

Fiokee, who started playing the Guitar at the year 2000 in Delta State, was taught the skill by a Taxi Driver in the state where he was a student of PTI. His career kicked off officially when he won the 2008 edition of “Star Quest with group “DIAMONDS” afterwards he went on to record the smash hit song “Scape Goat” which helped propelled Dbanj’s career at that time. Afterwards he went on to work on groundbreaking collaborations with Davido on “Gobe” “Orente”, “Pick up” by Adekunle Gold, “Woju” “Laye” by Kiss Daniel , “Johnny”, ‘Kissing” by Yemi Alade etc

Fiokee continued to be the spice of Afrobeats that everybody wanted to have a piece of in their various body of works. In 2017, Fiokee began to release his personal singles with his first single “Independent Woman” featuring Jumabee, he went on to release “Very Connected” featuring Flavor, afterwards he released “Sweetest thing” with Ric Hassani, Dumebi Featuring Davido & Peruzzi, then his latest hit single “Osan” featuring DJ Coublon & Teni which is receiving massive airplays and streams since it was released.

It has been 20 years since Fiokee has been the spice of the afrobeats music we always crave for that had made him a major influencer in making Afrobeats acclaimed worldwide.

Fiokee, photographed by Amazing Klef Fiokee has recorded over 500 songs in the space of 20 years, which some have grown to be hit songs and evergreen songs we just can’t get enough of their melodious sound and rhythm with the help of Fiokee’s magic fingers.

