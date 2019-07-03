THE Anambra State Government says it has concluded plans to secure N1.5 billion Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The loan, which is a loan facilitated through the Anchor Borrowers’ initiative, would be used for the development of Cluster Farms and the Strategic Land Reservation Scheme launched by Gov. Willie Obiano in 2018.

Gov. Obiano noted that under the programme, land would be allocated to youths and inputs disbursed for them to farm and earn income.

The governor, who said this at the Alex Ekwueme Square as he flagged-off the 2019 farming season, also noted that he had approved the N300, 000,000 for disbursement.

He noted that his administration would continue to support farmers in the state, stressing that no fewer than 70 percent of population in the state are farmers.

The governor stressed that he would strengthen his determination to further sustain exportation of farm produce to Europe.

“Our collaboration with off-takers like GRAFIL, who has developed a huge window in the U.S. market for yams, vegetables and snails from Anambra is exemplary.

“Other highly reputable Anambra brands like Tiger Foods and Kizno Agro Foods are also making inroads in the West African sub-regional markets.

“We are also finalising discussions with some off-takers to export dried fruits to Germany.

“Our partnership with Donor Agencies has led to the building of irrigation projects in major rice plains like Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Orumba and Ihiala,’’ he said.

Speaking on the ugly experience of farmers last year due to flooding, the governor restated the commitment and preparedness of the state to contain this year’s flooding.

“We are in partnership with National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and State Emergency Management Agency ,SEMA, for effective distribution of weather monitoring devices in the seven local government areas devastated by flooding last year.

“Last year’s flooding was so much that it forced the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to visit and sympathise with the displaced persons in the affected areas.

“We remain grateful to Mr. President for identifying with Anambra State in the hour of need and sending Vice-President Osinbajo to evaluate the damage done to the affected areas,’’ he added.

