AIRTEL Africa, a telecommunications provider in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, celebrates its 10-year anniversary in June, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company said in the statement that over the past decade it had supported social transformation across the continent by enabling millions of people to access data services.

Speaking on the achievements of the company Raghunath Mandava, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, said: “in the past 10 years our vision was to enrich the lives of our customers.

He said that Bharti Airtel, established its presence in Africa when it acquired Zain Telecom’s Africa operations in June 2010.

Mandava said that the company had achieved significant growth, reaching more than 110 million customers, bridging the digital divide and increasing financial inclusion.

According to him the anniversary follows another recent milestone for Airtel Africa, when the company was listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges.

“Airtel employs more than 3,300 people across Africa, with another 1.6 million people earning through working with us as entrepreneurs and in the distribution network.

“Airtel Africa’s voice, data and mobile money services are driving growth and transforming customers’ lives.

“We provide voice services to 110.6 million customers, data services to 35.4 million and mobile money services to 18.3 million subscribers.

“The Airtel Africa had a turnover of 3.4 billion Dollars in the last financial year,” Mandava said.

He said that over the past decade, Airtel Africa had expanded its network footprint enabling millions of people to access telecoms services and had taken the lead in the roll out of robust 4G networks, helping to drive digitisation.

Mandava noted that the introduction of wireless home broad band had further helped service customers’ evolving needs.

“Airtel Africa’s mobile money services provide customers with exclusive assured float and a growing number of strategic partnerships enable cross-border money transfers.

“The company has also launched a virtual card, further boosting financial inclusion.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues, partners, suppliers and distributors for their support as we have worked together to deliver on our purpose.

“In these challenging times, the Airtel Africa team along with our partners are working hard to provide our customers with reliable voice, data and mobile money services,” Mandava saidNAN

– June 8, 2020 @ 19:10 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)