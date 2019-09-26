THE baton of the chairmanship of the Consultative Committee for the 13th Annual Banking and Finance conference (2020) of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, on Wednesday in Abuja fell on Patrick Akinwuntan, managing director, Ecobank Nigeria.

According to CIBN, the choice of the pan African Ecobank is hinged on the massive and consistent support for the Institute over the years, stressing that it has absolute confidence on Akinwuntan to deliver based on his antecedents.

The Conference Consultative Committee is responsible for the planning and organizing a successful conference next year. It would determine the conference venue; theme and sub-themes; secure the acceptance of the conference facilitators and design the conference programme of events, amongst others

The CIBN Annual Conference provides a platform for all stakeholders in the financial services industry which Include policy maker’s regulators, operators, clients, etc. to share experiences and exchange ideas on contemporary issues affecting the sector and the economy at large.

– Sept. 26, 2019 @ 10:55 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 4 visits today)