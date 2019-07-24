ALIBABA.COM, one of the world’s largest B2B ecommerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), today opened its platform to empower U.S. businesses to sell their products to millions of Alibaba.com buyers in the U.S. and around the globe.

Now, the nearly 30 million Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) in the U.S.– especially manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors – can better access the $23.9 trillion global B2B ecommerce market, an opportunity that is six times larger than the global B2C ecommerce market.

The company is also unveiling an enhanced ecosystem of participants. These include anchor sellers and B2B service providers who share Alibaba.com’s mission to make it easier for SMBs to do business.

To help U.S. SMBs successfully access the $23.9 trillion B2B ecommerce opportunity, Alibaba.com is also co-producing a series of “Build Up” workshops and webinars with local chambers of commerce and B2B organizations across the country, including SCORE, one of the nation’s largest non-profit network of volunteer, expert business mentors.

“Alibaba aims to empower entrepreneurs and help them succeed on their own terms,” said John Caplan, Head of North America B2B at Alibaba Group.

“With 10 million active business buyers in over 190 countries and regions, we are reshaping B2B commerce by providing the tools and services needed for U.S. SMB companies to compete and succeed in today’s global marketplace.”

Key New Platform Enhancements Alibaba.com has added key features that enable U.S. SMBs to do business locally (U.S.-to-U.S.) and globally:

U.S. Business Sellers U.S. Business Buyers

Streamlined ability to build and manage a single digital store on the global Alibaba.com platform

Access to a growing number of U.S.-based supplier options on the us.alibaba.com landing page, in addition to thousands of global

Valuable transaction capabilities, including online payment*

CRM and communications tools to facilitate the direct ownership of customer relationships

Enhanced digital marketing tools to target B2B demand that is right for them

Option to work with Alibaba.com’s U.S.-based Seller Success team suppliers.

