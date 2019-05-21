THE Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, and the leading financial technology solutions provider, SystemSpecs have thrown their weight behind the 2019 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum, NDSF, on Internet Governance for Development, IG4D, and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable, slated for Thursday, June 20, at the Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos.

This is coming as the foremost Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN, has joined a list of those entities drumming support for 2019 edition of NDSF and what it stands for with a pledge for active participation.

Nkem Nweke, the executive director, DigitalSENSE Africa Media, disclosed this in Lagos, describing the support as a welcome development for a forum with theme: ‘Connecting Nigerians for Enhanced Internet Governance’ would now hold on June 20 at the Welcome Centre Hotels, MM International Airport Road, Lagos.

She specifically applauded ALTON for its consistency in drumming support for NDSF among others and urged others like the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, to emulate ALTON in provision of needed assistance and participation at industry events meant to enlighten the Nigerian populace, and create awareness on new products, especially for the benefit of the ordinary Internet users in the country.

ALTON, is the umbrella of all licensed telecom operators in the country and has continued to be very active in fashioning regulatory regime for the country that will be all- enabling and inclusive through telecom infrastructure.

Also, she said, SystemSpecs has proven over time its worth as a Nigerian company leading in financial technology, designs and development of human resource management, solutions, peopled by customer-driven professionals.

Founded since 1992, by John Obaro, SystemSpecs, she noted, has since extended its worthy services to other African countries with regards to mainstream them into the burgeoning financial technology evolutions.

For IXPN, she said, the eXchange lately has proved itself leadership qualities under the chairman of the IPv6 Council Nigeria, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, who doubles as the chief executive officer of IXPN.

IXPN, she said, prides itself as the local hosting of internet content for businesses in Nigeria and across the subregion to improve the quality of Internet experience by Nigerians and opening up for more revenue opportunities to the Internet Services Providers (ISPs), and facilitate rapid increase in local content creation and hosting at lower cost with the attendant local skills development, employment generation and entrepreneurship;

She recalled that DigitalSENSE Africa, DSA, Media, is a certified At-Large Structure, ALS, of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, ICANN, and internationally reputed as award-winning Information and Communication Technology, ICT, industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation, AFRALO, for shaping the future of the Internet, African Civil Society for the Information Society, ACSIS.

The Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum, NDSF, on Internet Governance for Development, IG4D, is on its 10th edition.

