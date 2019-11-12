ABUJA Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Microfinance Bank on Tuesday, launched its first Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the council’s secretariat.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman of the council, while launching the machine, called on Abuja residents to make use of the machine to sustain the project.

“The AMAC MFB is a project of the people and residents of this council and we need to sustain this project to compete with other commercial banks.

“Therefore, I urge you to make use of this ATM to meet your financial needs,” he said.

In his address, Mr Emmanuel Ohakim, Chairman, Board of Directors of the bank, said the ATM was introduced to join the league of banks providing electronic banking to numerous customers.

“The essence is to provide convenience to our customers and provide any service a human teller can provide to a customer.

“I want to reiterate our commitment to aid small and medium scale business owners by giving out loans at all time,” he said.

Mr Michael Nzegwu, Managing Director of the bank, assured that the ATM would be open every day, to meet the financial needs of Abuja residents.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AMAC MFB was established in January this year.

NAN

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

