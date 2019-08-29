THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has dissociated itself from the continuous activities of impostors and fake news websites that are spreading falsehood regarding “AMCON 2019/2020 Recruitment Exercise.”

AMCON advises Nigerians to avoid falling into the deadly trap of fraudulent agents as the stories on recruitment are brazen falsehood that are meant to mislead innocent job seekers as well as the public as AMCON is not currently recruiting and did not engage any agency whatsoever to recruit on its behalf.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to kindly disregard these misrepresentations and beware of online fraudsters who claim to work for or represent AMCON as the Corporation is NOT recruiting at the moment. To avoid being misled in terms of the origin of any news and information being circulated and bearing resemblance to our identity, kindly scrutinise any such news or information claiming to be from “AMCON”, by confirming the information on our website. Should AMCON decide to recruit anytime in the future, it does that directly from its Abuja office,” a statement issued by Jude Nwauzor, spokesman of the AMCON, and made available to Realnews said.

AMCON recalls that in April 2018, online fraudsters also attempted to disposes innocent job seekers claiming to have been commissioned by AMCON to recruit new staff on their behalf. “Just as in this case, we issued a press release, which prevented hundreds of job seekers from falling prey to the heartless and dubious gang,” Nwauzor said.

