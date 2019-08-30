THE Anambra State Government is to access N2.5 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to support Micro Small and Medium enterprises in the state.

The fund, which would be disbursed through the Anambra Small Business Agency, ASBA, would boost the state’s Gross Domestic Products, GPD.

Gov. Willie Obiano made this known while inaugurating the new Board of Directors for ASBA at Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

He directed that 60 percent of the fund should be channeled to women, while others would be disbursed to farmers as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

While commending the immediate past board for living up to expectation, Gov. Obiano noted that the funds so far disbursed to farmers and business owners, had multiplier effect on the economy of the state.

He enjoined the newly inaugurated members to perform in line with the vision and dreams of the state, to ensure economic sustainability.

The Board should collaborate with local and international financial intermediaries to provide MSMEs with access to finance, to enable them to grow their businesses with affordable credit and investment.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, ASBA, Clement Chukwuka, explained that the agency modified the process of accessing

and disbursing funds among farmers and MSMEs.

Chukwuka said that state government had earlier accessed about N2 billion from the CBN, which had since been disbursed.

He disclosed that about 80 percent of the funds had been recovered from the people.

The Chairman of the Board, Ifeatu Onejeme, and current Finance Commissioner, was represented by Greg Obi, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matter.

Onejeme stressed that that governor’s passion for the agency kept it afloat from the beginning of his administration.

He observed that the agency was growing as loans were accessed in accordance with laid down principles.

The Board, which has a 4-year tenure, has Greg Obi, LG Commissioner, Mark Okoye, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development,

Sally Mbanefo, Commissioner for Diaspora, Culture, Tourism and Indigenous Artwork, Cyril Okichie, Dan Offia, Chilo Ofia Arinze and the managing director, Chukwuka as members.

