ANDERSEN Global has announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Muluh & Partners, a law firm based in Douala, Cameroon. In a period of just over two years, Andersen Global has now expanded its presence into 18 countries in Africa.

Founded in 2012, Muluh & Partners is a full-service law firm with five partners. The firm’s professionals provide legal and tax advice to clients in the areas of mining, aviation, banking and finance, alternate dispute resolution, cybercrimes, immigration, energy, forest exploration, transnational crime, agribusiness, due diligence, international trade, intellectual property, maritime, business/corporate, contracts and telecommunication technology law.

“Our philosophy is simple: offer best-in-class service, treat clients like family, and provide them with transparency throughout the process,” said Jude Muluh, Office Managing Director for Muluh & Partners. “Collaborating with Andersen Global will only strengthen the quality of services that we provide and we look forward to working with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global.”

“Jude and the team at Muluh & Partners are driven and enthusiastic. Beyond their legal practice, we’ve jointly discussed the opportunity to expand the tax platform significantly to serve clients more holistically,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO.

“I share the enthusiasm of this group who, along with several other strategic additions, will enable us to work even more effectively across the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 152 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

