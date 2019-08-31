MARKING a milestone in its expansion into Africa, Andersen Global announced today it has entered into a collaboration agreement with ATax Advisors Limited, ATax, a leading tax and advisory firm in Mauritius, the 15 th country in Africa in which the global organization now has a presence.

Based on the eastern African island nation of Mauritius, ATax has provided clients with a range of accounting, tax, payroll, outsourcing and business advisory services for the past 15 years.

The firm serves international clients with needs around the globe with specific expertise serving African and Asian clients, as the country of Mauritius is commonly known as the gateway into India and Asia as well as Africa.

Ben Lim, one of the founders of ATax, and his team have intensive industry experience in a broad range of industries, including manufacturing and textile apparel, real estate construction and renovation, medical and pharmaceutical, automobile and motor vehicle spare parts, agriculture and farming, wholesale and retail on consumer goods, hospitality and tourism, education, BPO, customs brokerage and freight forwarding, jewelry, gambling, restaurants, retail and event management. The Mauritius team has extensive experience in cross border tax planning. ATax is also a member of the Mauritius Institute of Public Accountants.

“We have spent much time and effort crafting a business with a focus on providing best-in-class service and treating clients like they are our own family. Because of those simple values and endeavors, we have been able to grow in stature and reputation,” said Ben.

“We are looking forward to this next step for our firm and collaborating with a group of likeminded colleagues throughout the world.”

“The ATax professionals are a premier team in Mauritius and there are many opportunities with this collaboration. Ben has roots in the Andersen family, and because of that, values such as transparency, seamlessness and stewardship run deep,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “Our momentum in the region is growing, and we will have the very best anchoring us in this important market in Africa.”

