Andersen Global expands to Ghana

GHANA law firm, Sam Okudzeto & Associates, signed a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global, marking Andersen Global’s presence in 13 African countries and over 51 countries worldwide.

Located in the capital of Accra, Sam Okudzeto & Associates is one of the largest law firms in Ghana.

For the past 48 years, the firm has provided legal advice and guidance in the corporate and commercial areas, including patents and trademarks, mergers and acquisition, tax advisory, corporate banking, international trade and investment, debt recovery, mining and mineral law, industrial and labor, aviation, maritime law, petroleum oil and gas, and intellectual property.

Sam Okudzeto & Associates founder and Managing Partner, Sam Okudzeto and Nene Amegatcher, have led the team since the establishment of the firm until Nene Amegatcher was elevated to the Supreme Court. The firm now has four partners and 18 lawyers who have gained international reputation for their keen knowledge and experience with Alternative Dispute Resolution.

“There is so much opportunity for growth in Ghana and throughout Africa,” said Sam.

“I’m confident that our collaboration with Andersen Global will take us to the next level and broaden our abilities in the region. We will be able to continue providing best-in-class services in the market and bring a seamless association of experts throughout the world to an expanded base of clients.”

“Not only are they considered legal industry leaders in Ghana, but Sam and his team bring additional depth and breadth to our capabilities in Africa. Adding a sought-after firm like Sam Okudzeto & Associates is not only a logical extension for Andersen Global, but it broadens our offering in the region and is a key part of our Africa strategy,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Tax LLC.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

