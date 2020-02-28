ANDERSEN Global is strengthening its presence in West Africa with a Collaboration Agreement with Freetown-based legal firm

Fornah-Sesay, Cummings, Showers & Co. (hereinafter referred to as FCS Legal) in Sierra Leone, adding depth to its global platform on the continent.

FCS Legal has been advising clients for over 15 years led by Office Managing Partner James Fornah-Sesay and more than 10 legal professionals. The firm provides legal services for corporate institutions and individuals in the areas of banking and finance, construction and engineering, corporate and commercial, energy, environmental, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, real estate, tax and telecommunications.

“We pride ourselves in prioritizing our clients’ needs as well as maintaining excellent working relationships with key players in Sierra Leone’s public, private and legal sectors,” James said.

“Our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to expand our global reach and better serve our clients by bringing them the resources of a global firm in a seamless manner.”

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO added, “FCS Legal is one of the fastest-growing and largest firms in the market. It was immediately clear they possess a passion for providing their clients with best-in-class services, while prioritizing their dedication to stewardship and transparency.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

